Chilly Thanksgiving morning, staying dry in Metro Detroit

4WARN WEATHER – Happy Thanksgiving! Pour yourself a large cup of hot cocoa. Starting our morning with a chilly Turkey Trot as wind chills will be in the 20s and expect partial clearing during America’s Thanksgiving Parade as temperatures rise into the 40s by noon. Winds will be a little breezy, but not terrible, shifting from the SW to the NW around 10-15 mph.

SUNRISE: 7:33 A.M.

Temperatures will become seasonal as they climb into the mid to upper 40s on this Thanksgiving afternoon before a cold front brings colder conditions into the evening. The feels like temperatures will remain in the 30s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

SUNSET: 5:06 P.M.

Temperatures drop down into the 30s on Friday under mostly sunny skies and highs stay in the 30s through early next week. For those heading out to Ann Arbor for the big rivalry game on Saturday, tailgating will be in the 20s with the noon kickoff around freezing paired with more cloud cover. Afternoon snow showers look likely on Sunday with some light accumulation possible. If you are looking to travel on Sunday, the morning would be the best time for loved ones who are heading out of town.