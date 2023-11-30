Will you get rain or snow on Friday? What to expect and where in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Here’s your weather forecast for Thursday, Friday and beyond in Metro Detroit.
Few showers tonight
- A couple of spotty light showers are possible tonight, but will be of little impact.
Rain/snow chances in SE Michigan
Like we mentioned yesterday… pretty much every day over the next week has the chance for rain/snow.
- Friday: Precipitation moves in during the later morning commute, likely as mainly rain to start.
- Area’s west of 275 and north of 59 see this change over to snow for a good portion of the day. Snow accumulation is likely, with up to 1.5″ as you head further north/west towards Flint.
- Saturday: Another round of a rain/snow mix is looking likely in the morning. Alignment is very similar to Friday, and another light accumulation up to ½” is possible.
- Sunday: Rain showers are expected (for the most part), but given the temperature profile of the atmosphere, a few flakes may try to mix in from time to time.
- Monday/Tuesday: Both days a couple of light showers and a few flakes are possible, but these should be of minimal impact.
- Wednesday: Looking dry!
- Thursday: Another wintry mix looks possible in the morning.
