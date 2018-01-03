AAA Michigan issues 'Arctic Air Advisory' for drivers as cold grips state

DEARBORN, Mich. - AAA Michigan is issuing a statewide Arctic Air Advisory for drivers as the cold temperatures grip the state.

Temperatures are expected to hover in the single digits throughout the coming days. Extremely cold temperatures can wreak havoc on vehicle functionality.

AAA offers the following tips to help motorist keep their vehicles road-ready:

AAA's Arctic Air Advisory

Battery-Have charging system tested to ensure it's fully charged and in good condition. Gas-Keep tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up. Windshield washer fluid-Use one with winter solvent that won't freeze. Engine Coolant-Use one that provides anti-freeze protection down to the lowest temperatures you are likely to encounter; -30oF/-34oC is a good guideline. Vehicle Storage-Park in a garage. If you don't have access to a garage, put a tarp over the hood or park in a wind-protected area. Car doors-Prevent freezing. Place a plastic trash bag between the door or window glass and the frame. Car Wash-Postpone until temps rise above freezing.

During single-digit cold snaps, calls for dead batteries and other service-related needs across the state are expected to jump. AAA offers these additional reminders:

Always travel with a cell phone and car charger.

AAA recommends that if motorists become stranded, it is best to stay with the vehicle. If the engine can be started, run it only long enough to keep warm. Make sure the exhaust pipe is snow-free.

Motorists requiring road service can request it:

Online at www.aaa.com

AAA mobile app at www.aaa.com/mobile

Call 800.AAA-MICH

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.