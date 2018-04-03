April snowmaker targets Northern Michigan; up to 8 inches possible

Yes, it's April, but yes - it's Michigan.

While we may see snow flakes fly in Metro Detroit this week, our friends to the north are bracing for an early April snowmaker on Tuesday.

Parts of Northern Lower Michigan (Traverse City, Petoskey, Cheboygan, Alpena, Gaylord) could see up to eight inches of snow, while the Upper Peninsula could see four to six inches of snow.

Here's the latest from the National Weather Service:

Widespread, heavier snow will be a little delayed in its arrival today, likely not ramping up in intensity until this afternoon. Conditions will then deteriorate rapidly by the PM commute with significant accumulations of heavy, wet snow expected by daybreak Wednesday. Snow will then gradually diminish by midday Wednesday.

