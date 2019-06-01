Ben Bailey: Another chance for severe storms tonight in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Our first round of severe storms has passed but we’re not out of the woods yet.

Severe storms are still possible as sunset approaches. The strongest storms will likely be in the South Zone this evening, then spreading north across the east side. They’ll likely weaken toward midnight. But we won’t be completely dry until after 1AM.

Temperatures will cool to lows in the mid-to-upper 50s in most spots.

One thing we’ll have to keep an eye on tonight is additional rainfall. South Zone locations saw the heaviest rain from our afternoon storms.

Radar estimated more than two inches of rain in northern Monroe County. The South Zone is also where we expect most of the rain with round two. Track live radar here.

Sunday

Sunday we’ll get plenty of sunshine early. Late in the day, a decaying cold front will sweep through giving us a small chance at a light shower. But most of us will remain completely dry. Right now, it does not look like it will affect tomorrow’s Grand Prix race on Belle Isle.

Everyone will be noticeably cooler with highs only in the upper 60s.

Cool conditions remain on Monday. Morning lows start in the 40s with daytime highs in the mid-and-upper 60s. Temperatures start ramping up again on Tuesday taking us above normal for next weekend.

