Metro Detroit weather forecast: Clear, cold Friday night

DETROIT - Friday evening remains clear and gets colder. Sunshine reigns this weekend with higher temps. Chilly or mild, spring begins next week no matter what.

Friday evening remains mostly clear and chilly in the Motown area. Basketball and Spartans fans will have dry roads coming to and from Little Caesars Arena for the NCAA Tournament. MSU takes on Bucknell at 7:10 p.m. ET. It will get colder with temps near freezing just after sunset.

Sunset is at 7:41 p.m. ET.

Friday night will be mostly clear and cold. Pets and potted plants must be indoors as overnight lows reach the middle and upper 20s.

Sunrise is at 7:42 a.m. ET, Saturday.

Saturday will have abundant sunshine. It will feel delightful and seasonable with highs near 45°F. Going to the Novi Boat Show, the DIA, the Wright Museum or Michigan Science Center will have no weather worries.

Sunday will will be sunny and milder. Highs will be near 50°F, great weather for getting back into the swing of things with golf or tennis. Fantastic gardening and farming preparation weather, too. Just remember to bring seedlings back indoors at night.

Monday will be partly sunny and chillier. highs in the low and mid-40s.

Spring starts at 12:15 p.m. ET, Tuesday. It will be colder than average with highs in the upper 30s. Rain and snow showers are more likely Tuesday night and Wednesday. Daytime temps, Wednesday, will be in the mid-30s.

Sunnier with highs back in the 40s Thursday and Friday.

