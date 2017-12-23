Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy, chilly Friday night

DETROIT - Christmas Weekend is here, and the feeling of the possibility of snow is in the air! Friday evening will be cloudy with patchy fog and temps near freezing. Better chance of snow Christmas Eve, Sunday.

Skies remain overcast at dinnertime and Friday night. Patchy fog can result in slippery spots for shoppers and people with late-night plans. Overnight lows will be near 30 degrees.

A storm system to Detroit's south and east gives a slight chance of snow Saturday morning. Not everyone sees a snowflake. Saturday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the mid-30s.

Colder air cruises in and a better chance of snow exists Sunday, Christmas Eve. Highs will be near 25 degrees. A trace to 2 inches is possible by the time Santa and his reindeer return to the North Pole.

Merry Christmas, Monday! It will be colder with highs near 25 degrees. The chance of a white Christmas is high with snow on the ground as families open their presents.

Happy Kwanzaa, Tuesday! Much more frigid air arrives. Morning lows will be in the single digits Tuesday and Wednesday and wind chills between minus°F and 0°F. Skies will be partly sunny.

