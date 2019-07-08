Metro Detroit weather: Cool, comfortable Sunday night

DETROIT - A Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect until 8 a.m. ET, Monday, along the shoreline of Macomb and Wayne Counties!

Sunday night will be clear, cool and comfortable.

Sunrise is at 6:05 a.m. ET.

Monday and Tuesday will have abundant sunshine, and it will feel great. Remember sun block for you and the kids before summer camp. Afternoon temps will be in the low 80s Monday, and in the mid 80s Tuesday.

Wednesday will be hotter and more muggy with a chance of late-afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be near 90 degrees.

Thursday will have showers, early, then skies slowly clear by the afternoon. Not as hot with highs in the low 80s.

