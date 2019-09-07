Metro Detroit weather: Cooling off with more clouds Sunday night

DETROIT - Welcome to Saturday, Motown!

A gorgeous afternoon turns into a beautiful evening with some additional clouds. It will be cool overnight and mild Sunday with warmer weather waiting for next week.

Saturday evening will be partly cloudy and cooler. Temps will be in the 60s. The Michigan State Spartans have a home game in East Lansing against the Western Michigan University Broncos. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Jackets and sweatshirts will be needed to stay warm.

Sunset is at 7:57 p.m. ET.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and cool. Temps will be in the 50s.

Sunday will be cloudier and cooler. Afternoon temps will be near 70 degrees. It's a great day for heading to the cider mill for donuts and a warm beverage.

Monday will be mostly sunny and milder, again. Highs near 75 degrees.

Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the low 80s. It will be sunny in the morning and cloudier in the afternoon with showers possible by evening and nighttime.

Wednesday will feel like summer, too, with showers and storms. Highs will be near 85 degrees.

