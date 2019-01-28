Crazy cold snap will bring wind chills of -56 degrees

Regardless of where you live, much of the country is expecting to feel what could be record-setting lows this week.

As an arctic cold plunges into the Midwest, highs in some cities will be well below zero, and wind chills could be more than minus 50 degrees.

This week, Detroit and southeast Michigan will experience the coldest air of the season, so far, with morning lows possibly reaching minus 12 degrees.

The high in Chicago on Wednesday will only reach minus 15 degrees. If the city reaches that temperature, it will be an all-time record cold high, according to the Weather Channel.

In other places, lows are expected to plummet to as low as minus 30 degrees.

Still worse -- and what’s even more dangerous -- is the wind chill. Some cities are expected to feel chills nearly as low as 60 degrees below zero. Some strong winds and chills will be cold enough that it could lead to frostbite on exposed skin in a matter of minutes.

"Frostbite and hypothermia can occur quickly if one is not careful," meteorologist Andrew Humphrey said. "People, especially seniors and children, should spend only limited amounts of time outdoors."

According to the Weather Channel, this arctic blast may be the coldest in more than 20 years.

As horrifying as it sounds, there will be some who won’t even come near seeing the aforementioned temperatures or wind chills. Residents as far south as Florida will have the luxury of basking in temperatures in the 70s this week, meaning — brace yourself — Miami residents and Detroiters will be dressing for weather of at least 70 degrees difference.

What's your weather like this week? Are you wishing you could head south, or are you feeling grateful you're nowhere near the north?

