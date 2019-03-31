Dry, chilly day ahead in Metro Detroit

The day ahead will be dry, but it will be a chilly one by late March standards, as highs will only reach the mid to upper 30s.

DETROIT - Well now, wasn’t that a great weekend weather day we had yesterday? I hope you got some chores done around the house, curled up with a good book, or perhaps watched an old movie!

I competed in the Metro Detroit USBC Senior Team Tournament, held at Sterling Lanes in Sterling Heights. It’s a 55+ tournament, so I get to be called a “senior.” Yippee. But nothing beats bowling on a crummy day!

Today’s weather won’t be anything like yesterday’s, but it will have its foibles. First and foremost, we got a lot of rain and melting snow, and some of that standing water will have frozen into icy patches this morning…be careful if you’re heading out early while temperatures are still well below freezing (we’re starting the day in the 20s).



The day ahead will be dry, but it’ll be a chilly one (by late March standards), as highs will only reach the mid to upper 30s, and a northwest breeze will make it feel even colder. So bundle up if the dog needs to take you for a walk!

Other than the chill, the weather shouldn’t pose too many problems if you plan on seeing the Farmington Hills Youth Theater’s production of Annie at the Costick Center, Dead Soft at PJ’s Lager House in Detroit, 10 Years at The Token Lounge in Westland, or Hamilton at the Fisher Theatre. By the way, I saw Hamilton a couple of weeks ago, and it’s tremendous…you’re in for a real treat.

Temperatures this evening will quickly fall out of the 30s and into the 20s by late evening, so be ready for that.

Have a great Sunday!

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.