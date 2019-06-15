Officials to discuss plan focused on preventing Asian carp from reaching Lake Michigan

This silver carp was caught about nine miles from Lake Michigan on June 22, 2017. (Illinois Department of Natural Resources via AP)

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. - Representatives of the eight states and two Canadian provinces in the Great Lakes region will meet next month to discuss helping fund a federal plan to prevent Asian carp from reaching Lake Michigan.

Officials say the July 16-17 session in Chicago will focus on a $778 million strategy developed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to strengthen defenses at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet, Illinois.

The states will be asked to help pay for the project.



