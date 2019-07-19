Metro Detroit Weather: Excessive Heat Warning, storms possible again

DETROIT - An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Detroit in Southeast Michigan (Sanilac County has a Heat Advisory.) from now until 8 p.m. ET, Saturday!

Happy Friday, Motown!

Dangerous heat and humidity remain with another chance of thunderstorms, Friday. There's a good chance of tying or breaking a record high, Saturday. Only a little relief comes Sunday.

Friday morning will be warm and muggy. Temperatures start in the middle and upper 70s. It will feel like it’s in the 80s. Residents and families need to immediately begin using their keep-cool tips. Drink plenty of water, put on light and loose fitting clothes and plan to stay in or near air-conditioned areas.

Sunrise is at 6:14 a.m. ET.

Friday afternoon will be oppressively hot and humid. Daytime temps will reach the middle and upper 90s. Heat indices make it between 100 and 110°F. As always in situations like this, please make sure children and pets stay away from empty vehicles, check on neighbors and take advantage of cooling centers in and around the city of Detroit.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible, and some of them may have nasty downpours, crackling thunder matched with dangerous lightning and wicked winds.

The Tigers are set to host Toronto at Comerica Park. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. ET. It’s important to stay hydrated and cool even towards sunset. Do not be surprised by lingering showers and storms.

Sunset is at 9:06 p.m. ET.

Friday night will be warm and muggy . Make sure air-conditioners are working and check on neighbors. Overnight lows will be near 80°F, and the heat index will be in the 80s.

No relief in sight for Saturday. The record highs 97°F set 1977. There’s a good chance of tying or breaking the record during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 90s. The heat index again will be near 110°F or greater. Avoid any heat illnesses whether playing outdoors, working or even just strolling through the Ann Arbor Art Fair. Scattered storms are possible, again.

Sunday provides a little relief with showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon temps will be in the middle and upper 80s.

Monday and Tuesday provide the best relief. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, and the greatest temps will be in the low and middle 80s.

