High wind warning in Metro Detroit: Strongest gusts moving in tonight

DETROIT - A high wind warning is in effect for Detroit and all of southeast Michigan from 7 a.m. Sunday, to 4 a.m., Monday.

Sunday will be packed with dangerous wind and a little rain and snow. Afterward, it feels like winter the rest of the week.

Snow will persist through the evening hours with gusts between 40 - 60 mph. Potential for strongest wind gusts moves in after 5 p.m. through the evening.

The wind will cause hazardous conditions, and it is best for you and your family and loved ones to prepare now. Make sure all mobile devices, including laptops and phones, are fully charged and be ready to use batteries and flashlights in case of power outages.

The event has unfolded as expected. Here are some peak gusts recorded thus far:



58 mph - Ypsilanti



55 mph - Detroit & Waterford



52 mph - Howell



51 mph - Ann Arbor



48 mph - Flint



46 mph - Lapeer



45 mph - Adrian



43 mph - Lambertville — Paul Gross (@PGLocal4) February 24, 2019

Stay away from downed wires. Treat all intersections with broken traffic signals as four-way stops. Drivers with RV's, semitrucks or other high profile vehicles must use extreme caution while driving, especially on bridges and curves. Anyone who has to use a generator must make sure the generator is outdoors, away from the home to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Sunset is at 6:17 p.m. ET.

It remains very windy Sunday evening with scattered snow. Little to no accumulation, but streets will remain slippery. Temps will fall to freezing and lower.

Sunday night will be windy before and after midnight. Overnight lows fall to the teens.

Monday will be partly to mostly sunny, and it will be colder. Morning temps will be in the teens. Afternoon temps will be in the mid 20s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cold with highs near 25 degrees.

Wednesday has a chance of snow with daytime temps near 30 degrees.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.