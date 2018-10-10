Hurricane

List of mandatory evacuation zones in Florida ahead of Hurricane Michael

Category 4 Hurricane Michael roars nearer to Florida coast

By Ken Haddad

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Michael roared nearer to the Florida Panhandle as a still-growing Category 4 hurricane Wednesday, lashing wind and rain and pushing a storm surge onto white-sand beaches and coastal communities hours before making landfall.

Florida evacuation orders

Bay County - Mandatory 
Mandatory evacuation orders are now in place for zones A, B, and C. 

Calhoun County - Voluntary/Phased 
Mobile Homes and Low Lying Areas 

Citrus County - Mandatory 
Citrus County is under a Local State of Emergency and the declaration has been signed by the Citrus County Board of County Commissioners for the immediate evacuation for the following: • Affected Evacuation Areas: Zone A, and; • Mobile homes, RVs, manufactured housing countywide o For further information, refer to our Evacuation Zone Map at www.sheriffcitrus.org or gis.citrusbocc.com/address-lookup.html. o This immediate evacuation order takes effect Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at 9am. 

Dixie County - Mandatory 
Evacuation of coastal, zone A, low lying areas, and mobile homes at 0800 hours on 10/09/2018 

Escambia County - Voluntary/Phased 
Zone A includes Pensacola Beach, Perdido Key, and low-lying areas in Escambia County. If you live in a mobile home or have special needs, you should consider evacuation no matter the zone in which you live. 

Franklin County - Mandatory 
Mandatory Evacuation will be begin at 8:00 am for the entire county 

Gadsden County - Mandatory 

Gulf County - Mandatory 
MANDATORY EVACUATION At the 10:00 AM emergency board meeting a mandatory evacuation was issued for the following areas: • All of Cape San Blas • All of Indian Pass area • Simmons Bayou, Highland View • Windmark • In the City of Port St. Joe all areas from St. Joseph Bay to Long Avenue. • St. Joe Beach and Beacon Hill – Waterside of Hwy. 98 • Those with high profile vehicles, living in mobile homes, low lying areas, or anyone who feels unsafe in their current location must evacuate COUNTYWIDE All of these areas must be evacuated within 24 hours of this notice. Critical Businesses in those areas may remain open until 12:00 PM ET Tuesday, October 9, 2018. VOLUNTARY EVACUATION Hwy 98 Inland on St. Joe Beach and Beacon Hill. 

Hernando County - Voluntary/Phased 
Voluntary evacuation order for coastal zone levels A and B for Tuesday beginning at 8 a.m. 

Jackson County - Mandatory 
Mobile Homes, Manufactured Home, RV parks and State parks 

Jefferson County - Mandatory 
Voluntary Evacuation; Coastal, low lying areas, and  mobile homes as of 12 Noon today 

Leon County - Voluntary/Phased 
Mobile Homes and low lying flood prone areas. 

Levy County - Mandatory 
Evacuation Ordered for Coastal Levy County. Please go to www.levydisaster.com for more information 

Liberty County - Voluntary/Phased 
Voluntary evacuations for mobile homes, sub standard housing and low lying areas. 

Madison County - Voluntary/Phased 
Mobile Homes and Unsafe Structures 

Okaloosa County - Mandatory 
Okaloosa County Evacuation Start at 5:00pm for voluntary, then mandatory at 08:00 Tuesday morning 

Pasco County - Voluntary/Phased 
Low lying, mobile homes, flood prone, storm surge areas 

Santa Rosa County - Voluntary/Phased 
Voluntary evacuations for mobile home parks, campsites, low-lying areas, and Navarre Beach. 

Taylor County - Mandatory 
Mandatory evacuation of all coastal and low lying areas of Taylor County. 

Wakulla County - Mandatory 
Mandatory Evacuation order for Zone A (coastal and low lying areas)and Mobile Homes and other weak structures the remainder of Wakulla County will be under a voluntary evacuation order. The evacuation orders will start effective at 8 pm this evening (October 8th). Citizens that are evacuating should evacuate to an area outside of the storm’s path. Neighboring counties will also be in the storm’s path and there for at risk. THERE WILL BE NO SHELTERS OPENED IN WAKULLA COUNTY. 

Walton County - Mandatory 
Mandatory Evacuations for Zones A and B. 

Washington County - Voluntary/Phased 
Voluntary Evacuations are encouraged. The following information is being circulated on social media and to our media outlets. With Hurricane conditions likely in Washington County beginning early Wednesday morning and continuing for several hours, we encourage residents who plan to leave to do so before 8PM this evening, October 9, 2018. Emergency Vehicles cannot be on roadways once wind speeds are at a constant or sustained 45 mph. Please make your plans and execute them before driving conditions become too dangerous if you plan to evacuate. Again, we expect there to be a point within the next 24 hours when conditions are too dangerous for emergency personnel to respond for several hours. In Washington County a General Population Shelter (RMS Campus) and a Special Needs Shelter (WAVE School) will open at 2:00pm today, October 9, 2018. Residents seeking local shelter should carry bedding, snacks, and medications. Shelters are not designed for comfort but safety only, we encourage residents to consider staying with friends or family and if possible, to evacuate outside of the hurricane warning areas. 

The unexpected brute quickly sprang from a weekend tropical depression and grew swiftly into what could be one of the Panhandle’s worst hurricanes in memory, with destructive wind, up to a foot (30 centimeters) of rain and a life-threatening storm surge of up to 13 feet (4 meters).

At 5 a.m., an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter crew reported top sustained winds up to near 140 mph (225 kph) with higher gusts. Michael’s eye was about 140 miles (225 kilometers) from Panama City and 130 miles (209 kilometers) from Apalachicola, but moving relatively fast at 13 mph (21 kph). Tropical-storm force winds extending 185 miles (295 kilometers) from the center were already lashing the coast.

Florida officials said roughly 375,000 people up and down the Gulf Coast had been urged or ordered to evacuate, including all non-essential personnel at Tyndall Air Force Base east of Panama City. The home to the 325th Fighter Wing and some 600 military families appeared squarely targeted for the worst of the storm’s fury, and declared “HURCON 1” status, ordering everyone inland.

