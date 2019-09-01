LIVE TRACKING: Hurricane Dorian now a Category 5 hurricane

Watch live satellite tracking of Hurricane Dorian.

Follow live Dorian tracking below:

Hurricane Dorian shut down some hotels and forced some evacuations Saturday in the northern Bahamas as the fierce Category 5 storm prepared to unleash torrents of rain and howling winds but was projected to spin farther away from the coast of the Southeast U.S. next week.

Forecasters expect Dorian, packing 150 mph (240 kph) winds, to hit the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday before curving upward. The storm's march north could spare the U.S. a direct hit but still threatens Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas with powerful winds and rising ocean water that causes potentially deadly flooding.

