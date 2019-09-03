LIVE TRACKING: Hurricane Dorian now Category 2 storm reaching Florida

NOAA's forecast cone for Hurricane Dorian as of September 3 at 5 a.m. ET.

Watch live satellite tracking of Hurricane Dorian, now a Category 2 storm.

Follow live Dorian tracking below:

As of Tuesday morning:

Practically parking over the Bahamas for day and a half, Hurricane Dorian pounded away at the islands Tuesday in a watery onslaught that devastated thousands of homes, trapped people in attics and crippled hospitals.

At least five deaths were reported, with the full extent of the damage far from clear. The United Nations and the International Red Cross began mobilizing to deal with the unfolding humanitarian crisis. Prime Minister Hubert Minnis called it “a historic tragedy.”

The storm’s relentless winds and torrential rain battered the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama, which have a combined population of about 70,000 and are known for their marinas, golf courses and all-inclusive resorts.

The Grand Bahama airport was under 6 feet (2 meters) of water. Desperate callers trying to find loved ones left messages with local radio stations as Health Minister Duane Sands said that Dorian devastated the health infrastructure in Grand Bahama island and that severe flooding rendered the main hospital there unusable. He said he hoped to send an advanced medical team soon to the Abaco islands.

“We will confirm what the real situation is on the ground,” he said. “We are hoping and praying that the loss of life is limited.” Red Cross spokesman Matthew Cochrane said more than 13,000 houses, or about 45% of the homes in Grand Bahama and Abaco, were believed to have been severely damaged or destroyed.

U.N. officials said more than 60,000 people on the hard-hit islands will need food, and the Red Cross said some 62,000 will need clean drinking water.

