Icy, dangerous evening commute ahead for Metro Detroiters Friday night

DETROIT - When you woke up this morning, it was in the 40s - when you leave work, it'll be in the 20s.

While most of the snow is moving out of the area, plummeting temperatures will cause icy road conditions for the evening commute.

Temps for most of the area are expected to drop into the low 20s, high teens for some parts, causing roadways to freeze.

Temperatures will be even colder on Saturday morning, close to 10 degrees.

Blowing snow is also a concern as winds will be whipping around through the end of the Winter Weather Advisory at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Check traffic using the map below:

