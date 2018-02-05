Icy morning in Metro Detroit, another 1-3 of snow possible by Tuesday

DETROIT - A cold and icy Monday morning around Metro Detroit with Sunday’s snow keeping things slippery as temperatures have cooled to single digits or colder to start your day.

The wind chills at times will be 0° to -5° F before sunrise and we will struggle to warm up today given our fresh snowpack. Highs will hit the low 20s with winds WSW 5-15 mph gusting over 20 mph at times keeping those wind chills in the single digits most of the day. More snow coming tonight.

More snow Monday evening, overnight

Look for scattered snow showers this evening after 6 or 7 p.m. which means the evening drive should be snow free today. The snow will get heavy for a short time and will have the greatest impact over our southern 2/3 of the area or areas south of M-59 where 1-3 inches are possible between 7 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday.

After early morning snow, cold again with lows in the teens feeling colder and very tricky travel tomorrow morning on local roads and highways. Skies will become partly sunny to partly cloudy with highs hitting the mid 20s Tuesday around Metro Detroit.

Another round of snow Tuesday night

There’s another snow maker coming at us Tuesday night into early Wednesday with another 1-3 inches possible through the area. This storm may be riding too far south to be a major impact for us. We still expect a glancing blow and new snow on the ground early Wednesday.

Most of Wednesday afternoon looks dry, but it stays cold all week. We’ll see more teens and low to mid 20s Wednesday through Friday with a scattered snow shower or two to end the work and school week. More wet weather coming our way this weekend which will likely be a mix changing to snow late Saturday and early Sunday.

