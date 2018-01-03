LIVE STREAMING: Weather radar tracks East Coast snow storm

Track the major winter snow storm as it moves up the East Coast from Florida to Maine.

Updates from the AP:

The snow and ice moving into South Carolina has prompted officials to close Charleston International Airport.

The airport said in a twitter message that Joint Base Charleston has closed the runways because of ice. The airport shares runways with the U.S. Air Force at the North Charleston facility.

The airport said flight operations would not resume until the Air Force determines the runways are safe for aircraft and passengers.

Snow and ice is expected over the eastern half of South Carolina on Wednesday as a storm moves up the East Coast.

