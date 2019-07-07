Lower humidity, Saturday night

DETROIT - The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties until 2:15 a.m.

Relief is on the way tonight. Sunnier skies will be here Sunday and it remains warm. Higher temps arrive before the end of next week.

As showers and storms diminish and move away, Saturday night, the humidity drops. Rain-cooled 70s fall to 60s overnight with more comfortable sleeping weather.

Sunrise is at 6:04 a.m. ET.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and delightful. It will be warm enough to still head to the pool. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday and Tuesday will have abundant sunshine, and it will feel delightful. Afternoon temps in the low 80s, Monday, and in the mid 80s, Tuesday.

Wednesday will be warm with a chance of late-afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be near 90 degrees.

Thursday will have showers, early, then skies slowly clear by the afternoon. Not as hot with highs in the low 80s.

Beach & boating forecast

Lake Erie

Saturday Night: Water Temp: 76 deg. F; Wind: NW 6-12 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Sunday: Water Temp: 77 deg. F; Wind: NNE 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake St. Clair

Saturday Night: Water Temp: 71 deg. F; Wind: NW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.

Sunday: Water Temp: 72 deg. F; Wind: NNE 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake Huron

Saturday Night: Water Temp: 65 deg. F; Wind: N 5-10 kts.; Waves: 2-3 ft.

Sunday: Water Temp: 66 deg. F; Wind: NE 5-10 kts.; Waves: 2-3 ft.

Up North forecast

Northern Lower Peninsula

Saturday Night: Clear, cool. Low in the 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm. High in the low 80s.

Upper Peninsula

Saturday Night: Clear, chilly. Low in the 40s.

Sunday: Sunny, warm. High in the low 80s.

