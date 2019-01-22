Metro Detroit forecast: Icy weather conditions expected Tuesday night

DETROIT - We have got an icy mess ahead of us tonight, so plan for more winter weather before warmer air takes over.

Winter weather advisories will take effect for the entire area at 7 p.m., while Sanilac county's advisory begins at 4 p.m.

Expect a wintry mix this evening, which will include freezing rain. This will leave a glaze of ice in spots through most of the night. Eventually, that mix will become all rain, but not until closer to dawn.

Areas north of 8 Mile will see snow accumulations of anywhere between 1 and 3 inches before the precipitation becomes all liquid.

We will start the Wednesday morning commute around the freezing mark and continue to watch temperatures heading to 40 degrees in the afternoon. Rain will stick around through much of the day, with a breezy south wind.

But that's the extent of the warmup. Temperatures will take a dive Thursday night, when a few flakes return. We’ll end up with morning lows Friday on either side of 10 degrees and wind chills well below zero.

The weekend will be mainly dry but consistently cold. Highs Friday and Saturday with stay in the mid- teens, bumping up a bit to the mid-20s on Sunday and Monday.

That is when we can expect to get the shovels out again. Right now, it looks like 3 to 5 inches of snow is on its way. Temperatures return to the teens for highs early next week.