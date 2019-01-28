Metro Detroit under winter storm warning, advisory as several inches of snow expected

DETROIT - Snow is on the way!

We will have a few light snow showers or flurries before 7 a.m., but the heavier snow won’t start until 8 a.m. and beyond and hopefully it will hold off for most of the Monday morning drive.

You should plan on a slow drive this morning and gets worse and worse to travel throughout the day. Areas along and north of I-69 have the potential of seeing 5-10 inches of snow through today and tonight, while those of us south of I-69 will get less.

Areas from I-69 south to I-94 will see 4-7 inches of snow today, and south of I-94 will see 2-5 inches. The winds are picking up too SE 7-17 mph, so snow and blowing snow will be problematic all day -- be careful. Temperatures are starting in the single digits and warming into the mid and upper 20s this afternoon.

The cold air moves in all day tomorrow keeping temperatures in the mid teens and colder from the morning into the afternoon. We may start in the mid teens and fall to near single digits in the afternoon. The winds are cranking again SW 10-25 mph gusting even stronger. Look out for scattered lake effect snow showers and squalls and times of more consistent snow again overnight into early Wednesday.

Dangerous cold Wednesday with sub zero temps all day! The winds will be whipping WSW 10-25 mph keeping wind chills -20°F to -35°F or colder especially in the morning. We will have some snow showers but the cold will be the story and very, very dangerous. Thursday doesn’t look much warmer, so we could have cracked pipes, water main breaks, and school closings.

Stay tuned! You can get your 7-Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

