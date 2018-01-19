Metro Detroit weather: 40s ahead for your weekend

It’s a cool but mild morning around Metro Detroit with temps in the upper teens to low and mid 20s with a slight breeze making it feel a few degrees cooler.

We should start out with some sun but high clouds will be coming in and thickening into the afternoon. The breezes will again pick up SW 10-20 mph and try to keep the warmer air pouring in as highs head into the mid and upper 30s.

A few neighborhoods may briefly hit 40 degrees today, but those pesky winds knock ‘feels like’ or wind chill temps down into the 20s.

The first half of your weekend looks wonderful if you’re looking to get outside for a little bit. It’s not going to be warm, but warming and dry tomorrow.

Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 20s and highs should get into the low 40s under partly sunny skies. The breezes are down just a bit SW 7-17 mph, and calming as we head into Sunday.

The calming winds and increased moisture sets us up for Sunday morning fog and drizzle. Temps will be near freezing in spots so watch out for some isolated freezing drizzle and ice if you’re out early Sunday.

Clouds and spotty drizzle through the day with highs again near 40 degrees. Some heavier rain heads into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario Monday morning.

Next week starts warmer and wet with rain and isolated thundershowers Monday with temps holding steady in the low to maybe mid 40s. A sharp drop in temps comes through the afternoon and evening Monday.

That means rain changing to snow showers Tuesday morning. Winter returns next week but nothing dramatic expected. In fact, temps are in the 20s and 30s most of next week with mostly dry conditions all week after Tuesday.

