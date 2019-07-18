Metro Detroit weather: Excessive Heat Warning, Air Quality Alert, storms possible

DETROIT - An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Detroit and Southeast Michigan from 12 noon ET, Thursday, to 8 p.m. ET, Saturday!

An Air Quality Alert, also known as an Ozone Action Day, is in effect for Detroit and Southeast Michigan!

Remnants of "Barry" are gone, and searing heat and high humidity replace it. For at least three days, we will need to do everything we can to avoid heat illnesses and look after each other.

Thursday morning will be warm under fair skies. Temperatures start near 70°F. Families going to summer camp and workers driving to the office will have dry roads.

Sunrise is at 6:13 a.m. ET.

Please remember, even in the morning, to keep children and pets away from unattended vehicles.

An Air Quality Alert means we must reduce the chance of high levels of air pollution by carpooling, using the bus and taking a break from mowing the lawn or using gas-powered equipment.

Thursday afternoon will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the low 90s with heat indices approaching 95°F or more.

Risk for severe storms

Showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day. There is a Marginal Risk of strong to severe storms according to the National Weather Service. Be on the look out for heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging hail and wind.

Thursday evening will be stormy and warm. Temperatures will be in the 80s.

Sunset is at 9:06 p.m. ET. The heat and humidity soar too dangerous levels Friday and Saturday. It will be scorching each day with potentially record-breaking or tying temperatures. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 90s. Heat indices will be between 105 and 115°F. We must drink plenty of water, stay in or near air-conditioned areas, and wear light, loose-fitting clothes to beat the heat. If we are hot, our pets are too. So make sure your pets they cool and healthy just like people do by drinking plenty of water indoors where it's cool. Avoid walks on hot pavement so their paws stay healthy. Relief arrives Sunday with showers and thunderstorms and temperatures back in the 80s.

