Metro Detroit weather brief: Cool Saturday evening, more clouds Saturday night

A few more clouds arrive Saturday evening and tonight. Cool overnight, then warmer Sunday afternoon. Good chance of rain early next week.

Saturday evening will be mostly clear and cool. Temps will be in the 50s during dinnertime. Families will have dry roads going to and from Disney on Ice at Little Caesars Arena, costume parties and haunted houses. Jackets and hats will be needed, again, for the football game between Western Michigan University and Eastern Michigan University.

Sunset is at 6:46 p.m. ET.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy and cool. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s, with only a slight chance of a sprinkle.

Magnificent marathon weather is on the way for Sunday. The Detroit Free Press TCF Bank Marathon will have temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s when the starting pistol is fired. The wind will be light under partly to mostly sunny skies during the race. Midday temperatures will be near or just above 60 degrees. Afternoon highs will be in the middle and upper 60s.

Monday will have scattered rain showers arrive. It will still be warm, with highs in the upper 60s.

Showers linger, Tuesday. It will be cooler after a cold front passes. Daytime temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday become sunnier, and it remains cool. Highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s.

