Metro Detroit weather: Bright and warm Sunday afternoon

DETROIT - A Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect until 4 p.m. ET along the shoreline of Macomb and Wayne Counties.

Happy Sunday, Motown!

Sunday morning becomes drier, milder and a bit brighter while remaining comfortable. Temperatures rise to the middle and upper 70s by midday.

RELATED: Metro Detroit weather forecast: Warm temperatures without high humidity

By the time the Tigers-Red Sox baseball game is in full swing Sunday afternoon, it will be mostly sunny, warm and pleasant with highs in the low 80s. The first pitch at Comerica Park is at 1:10 p.m. ET.

Also, it's a great day to head to the pool, play in the park or both. Remember to stay hydrated with water and keep children and pets away from empty vehicle.

Sunday evening will be clear and mild. Temps will be in the 70s. Wonderful weather for an evening jog or stroll through the woods.

Sunset is at 9:12 p.m. ET.

Sunday night will be clear and cool. Mercury and Mars can be seen in the north-northwestern sky one hour after sunset.

Monday and Tuesday will have abundant sunshine, and it will feel great. Afternoon temps will be in the low 80s Monday, and in the mid 80s Tuesday.

Wednesday will be hotter and more muggy with a chance of late-afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be near 90 degrees.

Thursday will have showers, early, then skies slowly clear by the afternoon. Not as hot with highs in the low 80s.

Beach & boating forecast

Lake Erie

Sunday: Water Temp: 77 deg. F; Wind: NNE 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake St. Clair

Sunday: Water Temp: 72 deg. F; Wind: NNE 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake Huron

Sunday: Water Temp: 66 deg. F; Wind: NE 5-10 kts.; Waves: 2-3 ft.

Up North forecast

Northern Lower Peninsula

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm. High in the low 80s.

Upper Peninsula

Sunday: Sunny, warm. High in the middle and upper 70s.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links :

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.