Metro Detroit weather: Chance for snow showers Thursday afternoon, evening

DETROIT - Mostly cloudy and cool to start your Thursday around Metro Detroit with temps in the mid 20s as you head out with a lighter breeze this morning and wind chills teens to low 20s.

It stays cool and becomes snowy later on, so grab the winter garb and snow scraper as you head out. Highs today around 34 degrees with light winds SW becoming SE 5-10 mph.

Some flurries or light snow through the morning, but our best chance for snow showers will be in the mid to late afternoon with some light accumulation possible but less than an inch when all is said and done and a slick evening commute.

In fact, some rain will mix in as we head into the evening as temps fall to or below freezing again by 7 p.m. and that's when we could see freezing rain or ice. Roads could be covered in ice in spots tonight if that freezing rain takes shape.

Friday forecast

Rain chances are possible Friday morning or even through the lunch hour tomorrow, but it looks very light. We should get into the 40 degree range with partly sunny skies tomorrow afternoon with winds become NW 5-10 mph. Rain will move in for the weekend.

Weekend forecast

Saturday morning may start dry, but rain moves in mid to late morning and will be coming down all afternoon. Even with cloudy skies and rain, highs will be mid 40s or warmer with winds ENE 5-12 mph. Rain showers taper off early Sunday morning before sunrise and we should get by with a mostly dry Sunday and highs near 50 degrees as skies become partly sunny.

Cooler air slides back in Monday as we may see low 40s one last time and then falling the rest of the week. Skies stay mostly cloudy but Monday is mostly dry. A few snow showers are possible Tuesday and especially Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

