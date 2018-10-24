Metro Detroit weather: Clear, cold Wednesday night with lows in the 20s

DETROIT - Sunshine has been our saving grace with below normal temperatures, but even that may going away.

Overnight, all of our daytime clouds will scour out, leaving us clear, calm and cold. Lows are headed to the 20s in many locations. But we'll hold onto the low 30s in our Metro Zone.

Thursday starts with plenty of sunshine before high clouds invade in the afternoon. Highs should reach 50. And that's nearly 10 degrees below normal.

Clouds hang around for Friday before rain arrives Saturday. It now looks like this will be our most likely weekend day of getting wet.

What’s left of Hurricane Willa will be rounding the southern coasts and heading up the eastern seaboard. That will be close enough to spread precipitation into southeast Michigan.

Sunday could end up being mainly dry as a disturbance from the northwest looks like it will dive south of us. High temperatures over those three days range from the mid 50s Friday, to right at 50 Saturday and only the upper 40s on Sunday.

Dry weather resumes Monday and continues through Halloween Wednesday.

An early peek at our last day in October shows partly cloudy skies, with highs in the low 50s. That should put the mercury in the mid 40s during prime candy grubbing time.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.