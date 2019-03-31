Metro Detroit weather: Cold, brisk Sunday with some sun returning

DETROIT - Welcome to the last Sunday of March 2019, Motown!

Still feels like winter out there. No need to fret. It will feel like spring later this week.

Remember your winter coats, scarves, hats and gloves Sunday morning. Individuals and families will need to stay warm and safe while going to services and early activities. Temperatures are way below freezing; in the lower mid 20s. Wind chills will be in teh teens. Any wetness from overnight will have turned to ice. Some residents will need to wipe snow from the top of their vehicles.

Sunrise is at 7:18 a.m. ET.

After morning clouds, Sunday afternoon will be partly sunny and cold. Highs will be in the middle 30s; over 15 degrees below average. Wind chills will be below freezing the entire time.

Sunday evening will be partly cloudy and colder with temperatures near freezing.

Sunset is at 7:58 p.m. ET.

Heaters will be needed, again, Sunday night. Remember to bring pets and potted plants indoors. It becomes mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 20s.

Monday will be sunny and not as cold. Highs will be in the middle and upper 40s.

Tuesday will have some clouds return, but it becomes milder. Highs will be in the low 50s, which is average. Which is seasonable.

Wednesday become sunny again and warmer. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle and upper 50s.

Welcome to the season opener for the Detroit Tigers! Baseball fans will experience cloudy skies for the first pitch at 1 p.m. ET or Comerica Park in downtown Detroit. By the third or fourth inning, rain showers are possible. Be prepared for more rain drops during the game and for the ride home. Temperatures will reach the middle 50s.

