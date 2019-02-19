Metro Detroit weather: Cold, clear Tuesday; wintry mix Wednesday

DETROIT - A chilly start to your Tuesday around Metro Detroit with morning lows in the single digits and low teens as you head out under clear skies.

Light winds will keep wind chills pretty even with temps so it’s just plain cold and under mostly sunny skies, we should then warm nicely.

Highs later today will hit the low 30s with winds SW/SE 5-10 mph. We need to get ready for another crazy wintry mix coming Wednesday.

Wednesday forecast

It will be dry early Wednesday all around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario with overcast skies ruling the early morning and temps in the upper teens to low 20s.

Snow and ice move in mid morning and we may get a quick inch of snow right after the morning drive, and there’s a good chance freezing rain will mix in during the late morning and early afternoon tomorrow.

We may even get some minor ice accumulations before the wet weather changes to all rain by 3 or 4 p.m. as highs hit the mid or even upper 30s. It’s going to be another wild ride for a few hours in the middle of your day Wednesday.

Thursday forecast

Rain showers linger into early Thursday before clearing and staying on the mild side. Morning lows will be in the lower 30s with highs around 40 degrees.

Friday

We will see a little bit of afternoon sun too and we’ll build on that into Friday. Friday sunshine should bring highs into the upper 30s and low 40s once again.

Weekend

Saturday should be dry with highs in the mid to upper 40s under partly sunny skies. Sunday may be a 50 degree day with rain chances. We’ll keep you posted.

