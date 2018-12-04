Metro Detroit weather: Cold start Tuesday, won't get much warmer

DETROIT - We are stuck in a cold pool of air, but we’re not alone.

Most of the country is in the midst of a cool stretch and for Metro Detroit, we start Tuesday with temps in the low to mid 20s and lighter winds.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy to partly sunny as highs around the area hit the low to maybe mid 30s and a cool breeze WNW 5-10 mph.

The cool pool of air keeps us in the mid 20s to mid 30s Wednesday and Thursday too with a little bit of snow.

Wednesday, Thursday forecast

We should see flurries to light snow showers coming and going tomorrow without any accumulation around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario and breezy conditions WSW 7-17 mph keeping a cooler feel for all of us. A few of the potentially heavier snow bands will move through Wednesday night into Thursday, still not much is expected.

Light snow showers Thursday won’t stack up to much either as models show less than a half inch around Metro Detroit, meaning a coating at most is expected all day.

Skies stay mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the mid 30s and breezy WSW 7-17 mph so keep the winter coats, hats, and gloves ready to go. Even cooler air arrives for Friday and the weekend ahead with teens to start and highs near 30 degrees along the way.

The weekend may be on the cool side, but it will be dry.

