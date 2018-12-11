Metro Detroit weather: Cold Tuesday, rain and snow mix expected Wednesday

DETROIT - Cold and cloudy to start your Tuesday around Metro Detroit with temps in the low to mid 20s and wind chills in the low to mid teens.

Bundle up! Cloudy skies become only partly sunny with highs in the mid 30s and winds SW 7-15 mph gusting 15-20 mph at times keeping those wind chills in the 20s at best this afternoon.

Wednesday forecast

We start Wednesday on the chilly side once again with low to mid 20s under mostly cloudy skies and lighter winds SE 6-12 mph all day. The clouds will keep pouring in tomorrow with highs in the mid 30s and a chance for rain showers or possibly a snow/rain mix into the late afternoon and evening. The showers may switch back to snow showers into the evening hours tomorrow with a quick half inch of snow in a few spots.

Thursday forecast

Thursday will be a little bit warmer with lows in the upper 20s and highs near 40 degrees under partly sunny skies. The highs will depend on some clearing of the skies over SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario and if we get an hour or two of some blue skies in the afternoon, models show the chance of some low 40s. Let’s not hold our breath.

Friday forecast

Scattered rain and snow showers are possible Friday as highs look to be headed into the low 40s which means any precipitation should be more on the liquid or rain side on and off Friday.

The weekend looks mild but wet at times with temps in the low to mid 30s early and then low to mid 40s for highs both days. Right now, model data suggests rain showers on Saturday and morning showers on Sunday.

We could get back into snow and cold on Monday and into next week -- stay tuned.

