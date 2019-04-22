Metro Detroit weather: Comfortable temperatures continue this week with some rain in the mix

DETROIT - If we could keep today's weather going for the rest of the week... well you know where this is going.

Clouds start invading tonight, giving us scattered showers and a few thunderstorms after midnight. Lows drop to the mid-50s.

Some of those storms linger through the morning commute. Otherwise sunshine emerges in the afternoon behind a cold front. Highs will only reach the upper 60s as cold air fights against the sun.

We'll really feel the difference waking up Wednesday morning in the 30s. But we’re back to the 60s by afternoon with plenty of sun. In fact, we’ll hit 60 in every single day of the forecast!

Other than a shot at rain late Thursday into early Friday, we’ll head into the weekend dry. It’s likely we get wet at some point Saturday or Sunday, but there’s still a lot of question as to when we’ll get one of the fast-moving waves.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.