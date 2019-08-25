Metro Detroit weather: Cool Saturday night under starry skies

DETROIT - Welcome to Saturday night, Motown! It is beautiful.

Saturday night will be clear and cool. Overnight lows will be in the 50s; much lower chance of 40s this time.

Sunrise is at 6:51 a.m. ET.

Sunday will be warmer and remain comfortable and delightful. Highs will be near 80 degrees. Perfect weather for playing catch with your kids or playing softball or volley ball with friends and co-workers. Great weather for going to the Renaissance Festival, the Detroit Zoo or a tour of inland lakes.

A warm front approaches Monday. Showers and thunderstorms form ahead of it. Daytime temps will reach the low 80s, but we will need our umbrellas.

Showers and storms are possible, Tuesday, as well. Afternoon temps in the low 80s, again.

