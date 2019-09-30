Metro Detroit weather: Cool Sunday night, warmer Monday

DETROIT - Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown!

Scattered showers persist, Sunday night, but summer-like weather returns Monday and Tuesday. Then, it feels like fall again with wet weather and lower temps starting Wednesday.

Sunday night still has a chance of rain with an approaching warm front. Scattered thunderstorms are possible, as well. Before the front arrives, it will be cooler with overnight lows in the low 60s.

Much warmer air arrives Monday and Tuesday. Monday is Rosh Hashanah. Sunset is at 7:17 p.m. ET. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny. Afternoon temps reach the middle 80s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and hotter than average, too. Daytime temps return to the mid-80s.

More autumn-like weather comes back Wednesday, with a cold front and showers and thunderstorms. Daytime temps will be near 75 degrees.

Thursday will be cooler with drivers. Afternoon temps will be in the low 60s.

