Metro Detroit weather: Cool Wednesday evening, chilly night

DETROIT - Happy Kwanzaa, Motown!

Wednesday evening will be perfect for commemorations and celebrations. If you think today was mild, wait until tomorrow and Friday. However, we do have to take some rain along with higher temperatures.

Wednesday evening will be mostly cloudy and cool. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s at dinner time. I skaters and basketball fans only a jacket and sweater to stay warm while they’re outside the Little Caesars Arena or the ice rink in Campus Martius. The Detroit Pistons play a little Washington wizards at 7 PM. Tipoff is at 7 PM.

Also, the University of Minnesota is playing such and such college at the such and such ball at Ford Field. Kick off is at 5:15 PM Eastern.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy and continued cool. Overnight lows Hubbard near 40°. Some areas become foggy here by dawn, Thursday.

Thursday becomes milder even with cloudy skies. Showers move in during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will reach the middle and upper 40s.

Becomes even warmer, Friday, the third day of Kwanzaa. Temperatures reach the middle and upper 50s. There still a chance of rain, but that will mostly be in the morning or mid day.

It’s back to reality weather wise, Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon temperatures retreat to the low and middle 30s, and nighttime lows will be in the 20s. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

New Year’s Eve, Monday, will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and chilly. Daytime temps will be in the middle and upper 30s.

We ring in 2019 Monday night with temperatures near freezing by midnight.

New Year’s Day, Tuesday, has a chance of rain and snow showers with temperatures in the 30s.

