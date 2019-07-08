Metro Detroit weather: Cooler start today, then warming

DETROIT - It feels much more refreshing this morning with better sleeping weather this morning and tomorrow morning as well.

You are waking up to temperatures mainly in the 50s to low 60s and lighter winds. That means the Lakeshore Flood Warning on the east side will expire this morning at 8 a.m. or sooner. You can expect mostly sunshine around Metro Detroit on this Monday and high temps in the mid 80s this afternoon.

Winds are on the lighter side ENE 5-10 mph and the humidity is still on the lower side, so heat stress from a heat index is not in the forecast.

Tuesday forecast

Tuesday looks like another fabulous summer day across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario as we again wake up to comfortable 50s to low 60s tomorrow morning. We will again see mostly sunny skies most of the afternoon and highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday forecast

We should get through most of Wednesday dry too with highs flirting with 90°F, but stormy weather arrives toward dinner time and into the evening. The Storm Prediction Center has Metro Detroit placed in a Marginal Risk Area for Severe Weather late Wednesday and/or early Thursday.

Thursday forecast

Thursday may start a bit stormy, but then only scattered rain and thunderstorms during the day Thursday. Due to clouds and an occasional shower/storm, highs will settle in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Friday, weekend forecast

We’re back in the sunshine Friday and Saturday with low to mid 80s both days.

Sunday is again near 90°F and unstable bringing afternoon storm chances to end the weekend.

