Metro Detroit weather: Dangerously cold temperatures stick around in southeast Michigan

DETROIT - A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for Lenawee, Monroe and Washtenaw counties for overnight through 11 a.m. Tuesday. Wind chills in these areas will be between minus 10 and minus 20. But they'll only be a few degrees higher throughout the rest of southeast Michigan. Low temperatures will drop to the low single digits.

Tuesday brings clouds with our dangerous wind chills. Eventually sunshine will win out, but it won't help much. Highs will reach the low-and-mid teens, but wind chills will stay below zero the entire day.

Wind chills may be even worse on Wednesday morning, with much of the area at minus 10 or below. A cold front will move through increasing wind speeds and also bringing a chance of light snow. This will be a moisture-starved system, so a dusting is about all it will be capable of producing.

Late week, we get ANOTHER temperature dive with a reinforcing shot of Arctic air. Friday morning will be the coldest, possibly threatening the record low of minus 10 set in 1999.

If you can get through that, there are warmer temperatures near the end of our 10-Day Forecast. We’ll FINALLY get above 20 degrees for the first time in nearly two weeks! But it will be coming with accumulating snow. I think a lot of us will take that trade.

