Metro Detroit weather: Dense Fog Advisory extended until 7 p.m.

DETROIT - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m,. for areas south of I-69 -- so for most of us.

The low clouds or glooming look will stay with us in Metro Detroit through the entire day leaking some drizzle or spotty light rain here and there, but nothing big or impactful through the morning other than the fog.

By 1 or 2 p.m., a wave of rain comes up from the south bringing rain chances south of 8 Mile in the early and mid afternoon. Areas north of 8 Mile will see rain showers but it may not be until after 4 or 5pm. Those rain showers will linger through the evening hours, and then a cold front passes through dropping temps and clearing the skies eventually overnight.

Friday, Saturday forecast

Friday and Saturday are cool again in the upper 20s to low and mid 30s Friday as skies become sunny throughout the day. Those low to mid 30s tomorrow will feel cooler with winds WNW 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Most of Saturday is cool and dry, starting in the teens and finishing in the mid 30s. There is a chance for some light snow late Saturday and early overnight Sunday, but it won’t accumulate.

We’ll be back in the sun Sunday as highs will be back to near 40 degrees most of the afternoon to end the weekend. President’s Day Monday will be warm near 50 degrees with a chance for rain showers, and early model data shows 50s to near 60 degrees possible Tuesday.

