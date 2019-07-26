Metro Detroit weather: Diving deep into the weekend forecast

DETROIT - TGIF! It’s been another spectacular summer day, and now everybody is turning their attention to the weekend. You’ve worked hard all week, and you deserve a good weekend. Fortunately, when it comes to weekends, the Local4Casters are professionals -- we have you covered.

After a very pleasant evening, we’ll have a quiet night with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows have been creeping up the past couple of nights, but haven’t become obnoxious yet. Tonight, we’ll drop into the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius), with a very light south wind.

Saturday looks to be a great weekend day for the beach or pool, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius). Although dewpoint temperatures are creeping up, meaning that we’ll see an increase in humidity, it won’t be anywhere close to as oppressively steamy as it was last weekend. Fortunately, a south-southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph will help us out. Technically, there is a very small chance for one or two showers or thunderstorms to pop up, but keep in mind that we had that same chance on Thursday and today -- and nothing popped up over us. That doesn’t mean we won’t see one Saturday, just that chances are pretty slim.

Saturday’s sunrise is at 6:21 a.m., and Saturday’s sunset is at 8:58 p.m.

Partly cloudy Saturday night, with an overnight scattered shower or thunderstorm possible -- some of us won’t even see one. Muggy lows in the upper 60s (20 to 21 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Some of us probably won’t see one, but chances are better than they are on Saturday. Humid highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees (31 to 32 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Sunday night, with muggy lows in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

Warm and humid Monday morning, with scattered thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Steamy highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius).

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday night as a cold front sweeps across the area late at night. Lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Tuesday begins another stretch of wonderful summer weather, with partly cloudy or mostly sunny skies all the way through possibly Saturday, with comfortable humidity, highs in the low-to-mid 80s (28 to 30 degrees Celsius), and great sleeping weather with lows in the low-to-mid 60s (16 to 18 degrees Celsius).

Although timing cold fronts a week in advance is ill-advised, today’s computer models suggest that a cold front will come through on Sunday of next weekend, with a chance of thunderstorms. Obviously, that timing could change, which would change next weekend’s forecast. But that’s how it looks today.

