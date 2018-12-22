Metro Detroit weather: Drizzle and flurries Friday evening

DETROIT - Welcome to Friday evening, and welcome to winter! The winter solstice was at 5:23 p.m. ET, today. Feeling like winter, tonight, with dry weather on the way for, at least, the first half of the first full weekend of winter.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Friday evening will be chilly with spotty drizzle and flurries with overcast skies. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s through dinner time.

Friday night becomes dryer with mostly cloudy skies. Also, it becomes colder. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 20s. Remember to be careful with space heaters, and it’s a good idea to unplug and certainly not overload your circuits with holiday lighting.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny. It will be chilly and breezy with afternoon temps in the middle 30s. Grab your favorite Red Wings coat, hat and gloves for chilly conditions outside Little Caesars Arena. The Florida Panthers Play the Detroit Red Wings starting at 2 p.m. ET.

A new, but weaker, system arrive Sunday. Clouds thicken and lower, once again. There’s a chance of scattered light rain and snow, but not enough to make travel impossible. Bundle up again with daytime temperatures in the middle and upper 30s outside shopping malls and the 4 p.m. ET Pistons basketball game against Atlanta.

Welcome to Christmas Eve, Monday! It will be partly sunny and cold with morning temperatures in the 20s and afternoon temps in the 30s.

Mostly dry conditions for Santa Claus and his reindeer. So, Jolly ol' Saint Nick will make it to the boys' and girls' homes a lot faster.

Merry Christmas, Tuesday! Skies will be mostly cloudy. There’s only a slight chance of scattered flurries by dinner time. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle 30s.

Local 4Casters weather app

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling, because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The free Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.