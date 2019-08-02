Metro Detroit weather: Expect a fair, warm Friday evening

DETROIT - Welcome to Friday, Motown!

Friday afternoon is nearly perfect! We have sunshine and warm, comfortable conditions. Temps are in teh upper 70s and low 80s. More beautiful weather, this evening and tonight. More sunshine and even higher temps are on the way for Saturday.

Friday evening will be fair and warm. Temperatures will be in the 70s as families and residents go to dinner or a show or both.

Sunset is at 8:52 p.m. ET.

Jupiter is visible in the southern sky at nightfall. Friday night will be mostly clear and cool. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and low 60s.

Sunrise is at 6:28 a.m. ET.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, hotter with seasonable humidity. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s. Great weather for going to the pool, the Detroit Zoo or Greenfield Village. Remember your sunblock and sunglasses.

There's a slight chance of a brief showers Saturday evening and Saturday night north of the Motor City, mainly in The Thumb and Saginaw Valley.

Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and warm. Highs will be in the low and mid 80s. Remember to always keep children and pets away from empty vehicles.

Monday will be partly sunny and warm. Campers can expect temps in the low and mid 80s in the afternoon.

The next chance of showers and thunderstorms is on Tuesday and Wednesday. Daytime temps will be in the low and mid 80s.

