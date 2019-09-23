Metro Detroit weather: Fall begins with temps in the 60s

Good Monday Morning, and welcome to Fall! The Autumnal Equinox began at 3:50 this morning and Mother Nature has responded. Rain showers are racing through early and will be gone by the time most of you hit the roads to start this work and school week. It will be a cooler one on this first day of Fall with Metro Detroit temps in the 60s early on this Monday, warming only into the lower or mid 70s later on. The winds will begin to pick up W 7-17 mph gusting 20-30 mph this afternoon. Most of your Monday is dry other than a few wet streets as you head out early.

Tomorrow will start on the cool side with morning lows in the mid 50s, which means many suburbs will be flirting with 40s tomorrow morning. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds with lighter winds WSW 5-12 mph and highs will hang in the mid 70s around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. We do have a chance for a few rain and thundershowers Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s and gusty winds SW 10-20 mph gusting 20-30 mph.

Thursday will be cooler and breezy with morning lows in the 50s and highs barely into the low 70s under partly cloudy skies. We have another shot at showers Friday afternoon and evening with mid to maybe upper 70s depending on the timing of the rain and thundershowers. The weekend looks mainly dry ahead and warming to near 80°F Saturday if we shake loose of the showers chances. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.



