Metro Detroit weather forecast: 80 degrees on the way with Red Flag Warning

Red Flag Warning: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It’s going to be another warm and dry day, and the winds will be picking up which all adds up to a Red Flag Warning for all of SE Lower Michigan today noon through 8 p.m.

Some morning clouds are fading and we expect more sunshine throughout the day. When the air is very warm and dry, and the winds are cranking, fires can spread dangerously fast so we are discouraged from grilling, camping with fires, or using tools that may spark. Mostly sunny and breezy with near record highs in the 80 degree range with a Detroit record high of 86 degrees. We fall just short on a glorious summer-like day.

We should see highs near 80 degrees again on Wednesday as we dodge a few showers and storm chances. Keep an eye on radar during the mid morning as a line of showers will blow through quickly. Our dry air may eat into all of this as it approaches leaving only an isolated shower or two early. Then, partly sunny, breezy, and warm again. Highs will hit the mid 70s to near 80 degrees, but if we get enough afternoon sun, it will be low 80s! Heavier showers on the way..

Rain and thundershowers will be heaviest early on Thursday which will slow down our morning drive. These thundershowers are capable of gushing for an hour or two as they roll through. We’ll get a few waves of showers during the day but not all day. So mostly cloudy and mild with 70s likely during the day. More heavier rain returns late Thursday into early Friday.

Although Friday starts wet, we should get back into the sun or at least some by the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s with clouds gradually clearing. The great news is that we are clearing out for a nice weekend with sun and 65 to 70 Saturday and only slightly cooler Sunday. You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

