Metro Detroit weather forecast: Becoming cloudy, milder Sunday

DETROIT - Welcome to the first Sunday of spring 2019.

More sunshine is on the way Sunday morning, and clouds return by midday and throughout the afternoon. Even with clouds, it becomes milder. Some slick weather arrives Sunday night.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Sunday morning will have a gorgeous sunrise with highs and mid-level clouds overhead. It will be chilly for people and families going to and from services early morning. Temperatures start near 30°F.

Sunrise is at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Sunday afternoon becomes partly sunny then completely cloudy. Despite this, it becomes milder with a breeze out of the southwest. High temperatures will be near 50°F or a bit more. This is an excellent day to get the car washed, to prepare the boat for the marina or to prepare the house for some spring cleaning and garage sales.



Sunday evening will be cloudy and chilly. Temperatures fall to the low 40s.

Sunset is at 7:50 p.m. ET.

Clouds produce light rain and snow showers, especially after midnight. There will be a brief period of slipperiness for people with late-night plans or workers on the night shift. Any precipitation will come to an end by dawn, Monday. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 20s.

Monday will become sunny, but it will be much chillier. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and still chilly. Daytime temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Milder and warmer air arrives Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will be partly sunny and mild. Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Thursday will have light lifting showers with warmer conditions. Ours will be near 60°F. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday with daytime temperatures near 60°F, again.



Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.