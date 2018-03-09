Metro Detroit weather forecast: Brief, heavy snow showers Friday

DETROIT - Snow showers continue to haunt us around Metro Detroit this Friday, and a few snow bands today could bring brief, heavy snow showers.

We are not expecting accumulating snow but these hit or miss bands will lay down a slick coating and reduce visibility. Get the Local4Casters App with radar to track these snow bands coming and going. Mostly cloudy and flurries otherwise today with a pesky breeze which means wind chills in the teens as you head out early and middle and upper 30s feeling like the 20s this afternoon. Those winds W 7-17 mph gusting to 20-25 mph midday.

You can expect more and more sunshine on Saturday and Sunday and that helps highs hit near 40 degrees both weekend days all across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. Sun will take its time taking hold tomorrow but we should get well into a nice sun and clouds mixture with highs in the upper 30s to 40 degrees and winds WNW 5-15 mph.

Sunday is slightly warmer and brighter through the early afternoon. High clouds move in late as a storm passes to our south and some unsettled weather slowly moves in from the north.

Monday looks mostly dry, but model data suggests a chance for some light snow late Monday and early Tuesday.

With a weak disturbance moving in from the north and west early next week, cooler air will move in for the midweek as temps revert back into the 20s and 30s Monday through Wednesday. We will begin to welcome warmer air toward the end of next week.

Track temperatures and our next rain and/or snow chances with our Local4Casters app.

