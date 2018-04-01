Metro Detroit weather forecast: Bright, cold Easter Sunday

DETROIT - Happy Easter, Motown! Easter Sunday will be mostly sunny but much colder than average by more than 15 degrees. Today doubles as April Fools' Day, but it's a cruel joke that it feels more like February 1 instead of April 1.

Sunrise is at 7:16 a.m. ET.

Families going to and from sunrise services and other Sunday morning activities will need to bundle up. Temperatures start in the low and mid-20s under clearing skies. Baseball fans tailgating will need layers underneath their favorite Tigers jackets. Hats, scarves and gloves will be needed to stay warm, too.

Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny and chilly. Highs will only be in the middle and upper 30s. Grab your sunglasses and cameras before going to Comerica Park for the Tigers' doubleheader with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

