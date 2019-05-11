Metro Detroit weather forecast: Chilly Saturday

DETROIT - Welcome to Mother's Day weekend! It will be chilly, and there is rain in the forecast, but it provides an ample opportunity for loving, meaningful indoor activities with moms around the region.

Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Temperatures will be near 50 degrees.

Sunset is at 8:43 p.m. ET.

Saturday night will be cloudy and chilly. Heaters will have to run, again, with overnight lows near 40 degrees.

Happy Mother's Day, Sunday! Expect many restaurants to be more occupied than normal because of rainy conditions. It will, also, be chillier. Highs only approach 50 degrees.

Monday will remain damp and chilly. Students can plan for indoor recess with rain. Afternoon temps will be near 50 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday become milder and brighter. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.