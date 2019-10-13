Metro Detroit weather forecast: Chilly Sunday ahead

DETROIT - Well, we haven't had to talk about wind chills in a while, but we should today.

Sunday morning temps around Metro Detroit are in the 30s to low 40s but no big scare for frost because the winds are still mixing the air SW 5-15 mph and that means we have wind chills in the 20s and low to mid 30s as you head out and about first thing.

Our sun rises just after 7 a.m. and the sun will really help today as we expect highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Those winds will be pesky again today making it feel cooler SSW 10-20 mph gusting at times to 30 mph by late afternoon or evening.

We will see more clouds and maybe even a few flakes flying in the Saginaw Valley, and then later tonight in our North Zone for areas north of I-69.

Monday is Columbus Day and we're in for another cool one. A weak cool front passing through this afternoon or evening means it's cooler tomorrow than today.

We will see partly sunny skies with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s, and highs eventually in the mid 50s feeling cooler with the winds SW 5-15 mph.

Our next chance for rain is Tuesday, but computer model data is split on the timing. It looks more and more like the rain comes after dinner time, so we start with sunshine followed by midday and afternoon clouds, and then showers into the evening and overnight.

Wednesday looks like the wettest day ahead with showers early in the morning and then coming and going all day.

We should clear out and warm up for Thursday and Friday back into the 60s which should last through next weekend, although the models are showing signs of showers Saturday.

You can get your seven day forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

